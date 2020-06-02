Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Vandals Pour Paint On Trump Billboard Vandals Pour Paint On Trump Billboard 06/02/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Vandals Pour Paint On Trump Billboard Someone poured paint on the Trump 2020 billboard that appeared about six months ago north of the Village of Milford on Route 28. A few minutes ago, Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. said his department had received no complaint, but that damaging another person’s property can result in a charge of criminal mischief. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)