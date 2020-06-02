Vandals Pour Paint On Trump Billboard

By: Jim Kevlin  06/02/2020  2:49 pm
Someone poured paint on the Trump 2020 billboard that appeared about six months ago north of the Village of Milford on Route 28. A few minutes ago, Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. said his department had received no complaint, but that damaging another person’s property can result in a charge of criminal mischief. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)

