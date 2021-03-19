VELEZ: Just Wondering…

LETTER from CONSUELO KRAHAM VELEZ

To the Editor:

Recently, my travels took me slightly north of Cooperstown. I was rather surprised to see properties still displaying large Trump flags despite the actual, indisputable fact that he was roundly trounced in the last election.

Will the owners refuse to accept the actual relief checks that are soon coming their way, courtesy of our actual, legally elected president, Joseph R. Biden and the American Rescue Plan Act ?

Just wondering…

CONSUELO KRAHAM VELEZ

Cooperstown