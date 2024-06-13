Advertisement. Advertise with us

Singer Veronica Klaus will take the stage at Hyde Hall on Friday, June 28. (Photo provided)

Veronica Klaus, Lance Horne Trio To Perform at Hyde Hall

SPRINGFIELD—Veronica Klaus, former beloved San Francisco chanteuse now living in Sharon Springs, is known for her captivating voice and dynamic stage presence. A prominent figure in the jazz and cabaret scenes for more than 35 years, Klaus will perform at Hyde Hall from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, June 28 with the Lance Horne Trio.

“We are delighted to host Veronica Klaus and the Lance Horne Trio at Hyde Hall,” said Executive Director Jonathan Maney. “This event demonstrates our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to our community. This concert will be a highlight of our summer season, offering a night of sophistication, talent and exceptional music.”

Klaus’ powerful interpretations and soulful delivery have garnered her a dedicated following and critical acclaim, organizers said. With a repertoire that spans classic jazz standards to contemporary favorites, Klaus “consistently delivers performances with emotional depth and technical prowess.” Joining her on stage is the Lance Horne Trio, led by composer and pianist Lance Horne.

“The trio, known for their impeccable musicianship and innovative arrangements, promises to bring a fresh and exciting dimension to the evening’s performance,” according to a press release. “Horne’s compositions and arrangements, combined with the trio’s synergy, create a unique musical experience that captivates audiences and leaves a lasting impression.”

Tickets for the performance are now available and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Early booking is recommended, said Hyde Hall Programs Manager John Aborn, as this event is expected to sell out quickly. For more information, please visit HydeHall.org

