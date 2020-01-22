Videotaping Set Off Elephant Rampage

County Treasurer Ruffles Ecaped

County Treasurer Allen Ruffles, just returned from a year in East Africa as a sergeant in the Army Reserves, said the only time he felt in danger was when he was videotaping this herd that wandered past his unit’s bivouac in Uganda. This is a still from the video. The elephants noticed him and charged, but Ruffles, who returned to Cooperstown from his one-year assignment last Sunday, was able to take shelter.