TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, April 7

Zuzu African Acrobat

Celebrate East Africa

ACROBATS—5:30 p.m. Zuzu African Acrobats. Performance celebrating the culture and history of East Africa. Free and open to the public. Slade Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4373 or http://hartwick.meritpages.com/news/Zuzu-African-Acrobats-Return-to-Hartwick-College-for-April-Performance/58634?utm_source=newswire&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=media_pr_emails

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be in Wilber Park, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

VETERANS—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Veterans’ Lunch and Veteran of the Month Ceremony. All veterans and their families are invited. Held first Tuesday of each month. Presented by the Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center. The Armory, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3044270689296876/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

STORYTIME—11 a.m. For ages 0-4. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of broccoli soup, egg salad sandwich, green beans and frosted cupcakes. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CAREER FAIR—Noon to 2 p.m. Discover career options and network with representatives of 50+ organizations. All welcome. Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (844) 464-4375 or https://www.herkimer.edu/academics/career-services/career-fair/

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. Find general information on the Cooperstown area and institutions, focusing this month on Bassett’s New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health. Held first Tuesday of each month. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/welcomehomecooperstown

DRIVING—6-9 p.m. “Defensive Driving School.” Sponsored by the Butternut Valley Grange. Fees apply; registration required. Continues 6-9 p.m. on 4/8. Must attend both evenings. Grange Hall, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 764-8720 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2412319105860880&set=gm.2783565951987022&idorvanity=1641876026156026

TAXES—6-8 p.m. Free Tax Preparation. Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15 (except on 3/16 and 3/17). 2nd Floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

LIBRARY—7 p.m. Library Board of Trustees Meeting. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

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