Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Village Hoists Banner Encouraging Wearing Masks, Social Distancing Village Hoists Banner Encouraging Wearing Masks, Social Distancing 07/10/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Village Hoists Banner Encouraging Wearing Masks, Social Distancing David Lamb, assisted by Randy Bailey, hoists a new banner across Cooperstown’s Main Street this morning encouraging residents and visitors alike to follow measures recommended to stem COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing. Lamb started putting up the banner on returning from the service in the 1980s – an adjunct to his father’s banner-making business. And he’s been doing so ever since. The issue of wearing masks was raised again this week at a special meeting of the Village Board. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)