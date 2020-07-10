By: Jim Kevlin  07/10/2020  11:08 am
Village Hoists Banner Encouraging Wearing Masks, Social Distancing

David Lamb, assisted by Randy Bailey, hoists a new banner across Cooperstown’s Main Street this morning encouraging residents and visitors alike to follow measures recommended to stem COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing. Lamb started putting up the banner on returning from the service in the 1980s – an adjunct to his father’s banner-making business. And he’s been doing so ever since. The issue of wearing masks was raised again this week at a special meeting of the Village Board. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

