Village Offices Remain Closed; DPW Work Force At 50 Percent

COOPERSTOWN – The Village of Cooperstown will be alternating its Water, Sewer and Streets department staff – with one half off one week, the second half the next week, through April 15 – due to the Governor Cuomo’s extension of his March 16 emergency order, Village Administrator Teri Barown announced today.

Additionally, the Village Office remains closed to the public, except by appointment 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For an appointment, call 547-2411 during office hours, or email tbarown@cooperstownny.org.

As much as possible, business will be conducted by mail.

Zoning Enforcement Officer Jane Gentile will be working remotely from home and will be available by appointment by emailing zoning@cooperstownny.org.

This procedure will also remain in effect through April 15, 2020, unless the governor extends his executive order again.