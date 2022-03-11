Village raises Ukrainian flag in solidarity

Cooperstown’s Board of Trustees approved a plan to raise Ukraine’s flag over the entrance of Village Hall on Main Street and on Friday, March 11, Aliona Yezhova and her son, Joshua Echavarria, a sixth-grader at Cooperstown Central School, joined village officials to thank them for the connection. “We just want to say thank you to everyone in Cooperstown and the region who have been so supportive,” Ms. Yezhova said. Her brother-in-law currently serves in the reserves for Ukraine, stationed in Kyiv. We’ll have a full story and more photos in our next edition, out March 17.