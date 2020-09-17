By: Jim Kevlin  09/17/2020  3:49 pm
Village Trustees Promote Cavilieri To Police Chief

Cavilieri takes oath from Village Administrator Teri Barown. (AllOTSEGO.photo)

COOPERSTOWN – The Village Board appointed a 27-year veteran of the Suffolk County Police Department as part-time police chief Tuesday, Sept. 8.

He succeed Michael Covert, who retired on disability two years ago and passed away in February.

Cavilieri has served as a patrolman since February 2019, and will oversee two fulltime officers, Jim Kelman and Terrence Silvera, and several part-timers.

After his retirement from the Suffolk department in 2013, Cavilieri joined his wife Barbara in operating Mountainview Kennels in Schenevus.

A New Jersey native, Cavalieri attended Rutgers and joined the Houston Police department in the early 1980s, where he served three years.

