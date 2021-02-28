IN MEMORIAM

Virginia B. Miner

Oct. 7, 1936-Feb. 23, 2021

SIDNEY – A good person, a well-lived life.

Ginny traveled many miles since she was the only student in her grade at the one-room school in Colchester, part of the Walton School District. Later, she attended Franklin Central School and graduated at age 16 from Sidney, where the business courses and bookkeeping prepared her well for the future.

Her first job was at Public & Loan in Sidney, and then a bookkeeper at Hotaling Ford Sales, where she fell in love with cars. She was very proud of her 34-year career at New York State Electric & Gas, attaining the highest Customer Service Representative A position.

Among her colleagues and customers, she was known as the “go to” problem solver. Ginny understood the value of life learning and throughout her life enrolled in courses at SUNY Oneonta and Delhi.

A skilled bowler, her team routinely went to the state championships. Ginny traveled with friends for every vacation. Las Vegas was an annual destination. At 63, she retired and regularly traveled on bus trips and cruises with Eastern Travel; Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and Nashville were her favorites. She was an avid reader and enjoyed life stories about people. There wasn’t a dog she didn’t love, especially Zaza.

In retirement, Ginny committed herself to volunteer work. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sidney was honored as Parishioner of the Year in 2011. She maintained a leadership role in NYSEG Oneonta Quarter Century Club, ensuring that a clam bake and a pancake breakfast would be enjoyed by long serving employees. Ginny was active in the Sidney Alumni Association and was instrumental in organizing class of ’53 reunions.

A cancer survivor, Ginny was active in the local ACS Relay For Life. She served on the Catskill Symphony Orchestra’s Administrative Council and was a key organizer of the Christmas gift-wrapping fund raiser. She volunteered at Saturday’s Bread for over 15 years and was a respected member of the A.O. Fox Hospital Auxiliary.

Ginny was predeceased by her parents, Raymond A. Miner and Alba M. (France) Miner, and her sister, Anna Mae (Miner) Light. She is also predeceased by her niece, Grace Ann (Light) Fink, and nephew, Glenn Arthur Light. She is survived by nephews Raymond John Light (Joan) and Roger Ervin Light (Chris). Also surviving are many dear and caring friends she also considered family, key among them, Peg Froelich.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 8, at CH Landers Funeral Chapel 21 Main St. Sidney. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 am from Sacred Heart Church, 15 Liberty St., Sidney. Committal services will be Walton Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.landersfh.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Ginny’s name may be made to the Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 Route 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.