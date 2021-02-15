Visitors Allowed To Visit Patients

BASSETT EASES RESTRICTIONS

COOPERSTOWN – Beginning today, Bassett Healthcare Network is resuming partial visitation for inpatients at its hospitals: Bassett in Cooperstown, Fox in Oneonta, Cobleskill Regional, Little Falls and O’Connor in Delhi.

Visitation hours are limited to 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. weekdays. On weekends, hours will be 1-5 p.m. One visitor at a time will be allowed, with a maximum of two patients a day — four hours total per patient.

All visitors will be screened at the hospital entrance, including temperature checks and a short questionnaire. Also, visitors must wear appropriate PPE, including masks.

Visitation remains suspended at Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta, Valley Health Services in Herkimer, and all outpatient locations across the network.

Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for a complete list of visitation and safety guidelines.



