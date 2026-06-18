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Letter from Hon. Carol Bateman Waller

Mike Stalter for Sheriff

I am endorsing Mike Stalter for the Republican primary because of his belief in true Republican ideals. Our county is presently immersed in a fraud investigation and we all know that true Republicans fight fraud on all levels. Just look at the national news.

Fighting fraud has always been a mainstay of all Republicans and this latest investigation of fraud in our Sheriff’s Office demonstrates a lack of oversight and leadership. Firm oversight and leadership, two other ideals of Republicans.

In addition, one bedrock of Republicanism is lower taxes. Mike is against raising our taxes to build an unnecessary $100M jail, and what could be more Republican than that? Saving our tax dollars.

So join me and vote for a Republican who shares our Republican ideals in this primary. Vote for Mike Stalter, Republican, on June 23.

Hon. Carol Bateman Waller
Retired Mayor of Cooperstown

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