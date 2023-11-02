Watershed Teaching Workshop Announced

SHERBURNE—The Otsego County Conservation Association announced a free full-day professional development workshop for teachers that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rogers Environmental Center in Sherburne on Saturday, November 4. Participants will learn how to incorporate local watershed studies in their classroom using the Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences framework. The workshop will include hands-on activities to develop teachers’ environmental literacy and stewardship, planning time, and networking opportunities. Lunch will be provided and CTLE credits are available. MWEE programs are spearheaded by OCCA through a grant by NOAA’s Bay Watershed Education and Training program. For more information or to register, visit www.occainfo.org.