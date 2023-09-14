We Remember
COOPERSTOWN—A member of the Cooperstown Police Department drops the Main Street flag to half mast on September 11, in memory of those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Chip Northrup)
I respectfully disagree with Chip Northrup’s proposition to ban truck traffic on State Route 80 as a means to address the chronic roadway failures. While I understand the concern for the safety and stability of the road, such a ban could have adverse effects on our local economy, given that State Route 80 serves as a crucial transportation link for commerce and supplies in and out of our community.…
Letter from Chip Northrup Unnecessary Nuisance The Cooperstown firehouse siren is noise pollution at its worst — far above the Village’s own decibel limit, and totally unnecessary, unlike say a heavy metal concert. Pagers and cell phones can and have replaced these ridiculous noisemakers. If the firemen get a page or a text, they get the address of the fire — they can go straight there — they don’t have to go to the fire station first. When the Queensbury, N.Y. Fire Department turned their firehouse siren off for repairs, there was a 100% response rate — for 7 years.…
IN APPRECIATION George Floyd, 46, From Fellow Texan By CHIP NORTHRUP • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com George Floyd was a big, happy-go-lucky Texan. He had a daughter named Gianna and was a member of a Bible study class. I grew up in Texas with good hard working men like George, including members of his extended family. Otis Floyd, Sr. was our handyman. His sons Otis, Jr., Michael and Clifford were our moving men. His wife, Hazel Gay Floyd helped raise our four children. Daughter Esther was our babysitter. I spoke at Hazel’s funeral and thanked her for raising our children. Otis…
Half-staff when it’s on land.
Half-mast when it’s on a ship.
Therefore, Half-staff.
Cambridge Dictionary: A flag that is at half mast has been brought down to a point halfway down the pole as an expression of sadness at someone’s death:
The flags at City Hall were all flying at half-mast.
Associated Press Stylebook: “On ships and at naval stations ashore, flags are flown at half-mast. Elsewhere ashore, flags are flown at half-staff.”
Though we primarily use AP style, we do have our own company stylebook that, in some cases, diverges. 🙂
Fair enough. I respectfully concede.