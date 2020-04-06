Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Wear Mask, Mayor Urges, And She Does So Herself Wear Mask, Mayor Urges, And She Does So Herself 04/06/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Wear Mask, Mayor Urges, And She Does So Herself Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and her husband Gary Kuch are doing what she is encouraging her constituents to do: Wear face masks and, if necessary, make them. And she has the selfie to prove it. The mayor said she went to Bassett Healthcare’s site to see a face-mask pattern posted there; she was further assisted by a video posted there. President Trump Friday encouraged Americans to wear face masks, although he said he doesn’t intend to do so himself. While the masks aren’t believed to helper the wear, they do limit how much the wearer breaths on other people, thereby limiting the spread of coronavirus. • Review Bassett’s pattern for two-ply mask • Review Bassett’s pattern or video for three-ply mask