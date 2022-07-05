Wednesday night in Richfield Springs

Wednesday night concert in Richfield Springs

Dirt Road Express performs Wednesday, July 6, at 7 p.m, as part of the Summer Concert Series in Spring Park, Richfield Springs, sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dirt Road Express, playing a variety of music including polkas, had its beginnings 15 years ago.

Currently, the band consists of: Ron Frohne on bass– Richfield Springs; Al Huntley on trombone – West Winfield; Dave Talaba on drums –Little Falls; Lynda Dudgeon on saxophone – Herkimer; Lenore Signorelli on clarinet and sax- Dolgeville; Charlie Coville on trumpet – Rome; Helen M. Maksymicz on keyboard – Little Falls.

Open to the public and free of charge, the Summer Concert Series is held rain or shine in either the Historic Bandstand or in the Pavilion.

Bring a lawn chair and perhaps even your dancing shoes and enjoy the evening and the music!

The Chamber partners with the Village of Richfield Springs, the Otsego County Community Events Program, and The Community Foundation of South Central New York to bring you a lineup of quality entertainers Wednesdays through August 31.