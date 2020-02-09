OCCB Brings Summer Early Through Concert

The Oneonta Community Concert Band, above, held their Good Ol’ Summertime In Winter Concert this afternoon in the halls of the Foxcare Center. Led by Conductor Kerri Hogle, Milford, they band played selections including ‘Seventy-Six Trombones’, ‘The Magnificent Seven’, “‘Carousel’ selections,” and more. At right, David Hayes and wife Julie Suarez Hayes applaud after the band concluded the evening with ‘America, The Beautiful.’ The next public concert will be held on Flag Day, June 14, 2020. (Ian Ausin/AllOTSEGO.com)