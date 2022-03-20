HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Labor Law Updates with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce 03-21-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 21

BUSINESS WEBINAR – 9 a.m. Learn about changes to labor laws taking effect this spring with attorney Dawn Lanouette from HH&K. Cost, $35/person. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 ext. 2 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2022-spring-labor-law-update-with-hh-k-lawyer-dawn-lanouette-914

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

SENIOR MEALS – Noon. Seniors are invited to socialize and enjoy good food with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Enjoy Pork Chop dinner for lunch. Reservations required 24 hours in advance. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Cafe, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

OFFICE HOURS – 2 – 4 p.m. Residents are invited to meet with the staff of Congressman Anthony Delgado and receive assistance with constituent services, anything from social security to grant applications. Richfield Springs Public Libary, 102 W. Main St., Richfield Springs. 607-376-0091 or visit delgado.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-delgado-announces-march-mobile-office-hours

TAX PREP – 6 – 8 p.m. by appointment ONLY. IRS Certified Volunteers will be on hand to prepare simple tax returns for the 2021 year. VITA site, 2nd Floor Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4338 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/