WELCH: Expecting COVID Will Go Away Is Magical Thinking

LETTER from GERRY WELCH

To the Editor:

Authorities seem to believe the coronavirus is going to behave like SARS. Here today and probably gone tomorrow. Magically disappear.

They are simply not preparing for the potential long haul, that of the virus again and again rearing its ugly head.

They also don’t seem to be willing to think that immunity is gained by surviving the disease.

I think out of the box, both these possibilities should be used in planning. We will know more in time, but time is of the essence.

Warning: Meanwhile, the economy is imploding and will snowball, growing ever more self-destructive. All businesses are essential, at the very least to those needing to support their families.

I need a haircut!

GERRY WELCH

Cooperstown