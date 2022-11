Letter from Gerry Welch

President Biden pardoned two turkeys and gave the death sentence to how many other turkeys? Instead of pardoning turkeys, wouldn’t it be more in keeping with the meaning of Thanksgiving to pardon two humans from the criminal justice system so they can be home with their families? If the president searched, he could find two incarcerated humans more deserving than the two turkeys he chose.

Gerry Welch

Cooperstown