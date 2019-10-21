Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › ‘We’re Onta Something’ Buses Roll Out in Oneonta ‘We’re Onta Something’ Buses Roll Out in Oneonta 10/21/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News ‘We’re Onta Something’ Buses Roll Out in Downtown Oneonta Bus wraps touting the new “We’re Onta Something” marketing campaign have made their debut in downtown Oneonta. The campaign, aimed at building awareness of the Oneonta brand, also includes window wraps, coasters and wrapping paper for the downtown merchants. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)