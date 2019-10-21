By: Libby Cudmore  10/21/2019  2:20 pm
‘We’re Onta Something’ Buses Roll Out in Oneonta

Roll Out in Downtown Oneonta

Bus wraps touting the new “We’re Onta Something” marketing campaign have made their debut in downtown Oneonta. The campaign, aimed at building awareness of the Oneonta brand, also includes window wraps, coasters and wrapping paper for the downtown merchants. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

