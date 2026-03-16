Wertenbaker Appointed Managing Director of The Glimmerglass Festival

CALEB WERTENBAKER

(Photo provided)

SPRINGFIELD—Effective today, March 16, The Glimmerglass Festival announced the appointment of Caleb Wertenbaker as its new managing director. In this role, Wertenbaker will partner with Artistic and General Director Robert Ainsley to oversee the festival’s operations, finances, and administration, supporting the organization’s continued artistic and institutional growth.

According to a press release, Wertenbaker brings a multidisciplinary background spanning opera and theater production, nonprofit governance, and corporate strategy to his new role. “Over more than 25 years, he has led teams, managed complex budgets and touring productions, and worked with artists, technicians, and executives to translate creative vision into operational reality,” the release reads.

A former stage operations intern at the festival, Wertenbaker has maintained a long connection to Glimmerglass and to the surrounding region. In his new role as managing director, he will oversee the festival’s operations, finance, and human resources functions and work closely with Ainsley, senior staff, and the Board of Trustees to support the organization’s financial stewardship, administrative operations, and long-term strategic planning, officials said.

In his most recent position as senior corporate strategist at TAIT, Wertenbaker supported enterprise-level strategic initiatives and executive collaboration across global teams. Previously, as director of strategic initiatives at productionglue(a TAIT company), he helped guide organizational restructuring and strengthen leadership alignment during a period of significant growth, contributing to expanded revenue and improved decision-making through new reporting systems and strategic planning processes.

Earlier in his career, Wertenbaker worked extensively in theater and opera, designing more than 85 productions for companies across the United States and serving in leadership roles, including production manager and director of production, for organizations such as the Boston Early Music Festival. His work has also included international touring production management and close collaboration with union crews and multidisciplinary artistic teams.

“Caleb brings a powerful combination of artistic understanding, strategic thinking and operational leadership to this role,” said Ainsley. “His ability to bridge creative vision with financial and organizational clarity will be invaluable as we continue strengthening the festival’s future. That he has such deep existing knowledge of the local community is an added bonus.”

Wertenbaker holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management, an MA in Scenography from Central Saint Martins, and a BA from Oberlin College.

“I’m thrilled to be joining an organization that has been part of my life for as long as I can remember,” said Wertenbaker. “Some of my earliest memories of opera are here. As a child, I attended productions at the high school, and I still vividly remember the opening season at the Alice Busch Opera Theater—especially Benjamin Britten’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ My family has deep roots in Cherry Valley, and I’ve long admired Glimmerglass as one of the country’s great summer opera festivals. I’m delighted to join the Glimmerglass family and look forward to becoming more deeply involved in this extraordinary community.”

Each summer, The Glimmerglass Festival brings together internationally-acclaimed artists and emerging talent for a season of performances, concerts, and community events. Wertenbaker’s appointment reflects the festival’s commitment to strengthening the operational and strategic foundations that support its artistic mission and long-term sustainability, officials said.