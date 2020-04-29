WHALING: And by The Way, Pesticides Still Used On Lakeside Links

LETTER from MICHAEL WHALING

To the Editor:

As spring slowly approaches, golf season will begin and pesticides applied to the Leatherstocking Golf Course on the sloping west shore of Cooperstown’s drinking water source and Susquehanna River headwaters.

While this practice has been previously challenged by this writer and others, the Biological Field Station has been silent. Their only comment was: “Nothing was found” in their testing.

While this is good news, the reality is that when these chemicals do appear, it will be too late. There is also the troubling contradiction that biology is the study of life, and pesticides are designed to kill living organisms.

Common sense should prevail, and the Leatherstocking Golf Course should be be managed organically. Where’s the harm?

MICHAEL WHALING

Cooperstown