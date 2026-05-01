2025 Activities Council members (in the matching T-shirts) pictured with members of the rock band Neon Trees. (Photo by Sean Eaves)

What it Takes to Bring O-Fest to Life: Inside One of SUNY Oneonta’s Biggest Student Traditions

By HANNA TADESSE

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

SUNY Oneonta’s annual spring festival, O-Fest, returns on Saturday, May 2, bringing carnival rides, games and live music to campus for a full day of celebration capped by an evening concert headlined by pop singer Zara Larsson.

For many students and community members, the massive spring semester event appears seamlessly executed: a bustling carnival on the quad followed by lights, sound and thousands of fans gathering inside Dewar Arena. But behind the scenes, O-Fest—formerly known as OH-Fest—is the result of months of planning, coordination, and student leadership, carried largely by the student-run Activities Council and Student Association.

Planning for O-Fest begins months before most attendees ever think about the lineup. According to organizers, preparation starts in the fall semester, when the A/C and professional staff in the Office of Student Life and Leadership begin researching potential artists for the spring concert. Factors such as cost, availability and audience interest all play a role, but student input remains central throughout the process.

“Students get to vote, which plays a huge role in narrowing down who we pursue,” said A/C Special Events Chair Abigail Vesperman.

That input comes through multiple rounds of nominations and voting, according to A/C O‑Vents Chair Isabella Iovieno, a junior elementary education major. The multi-step process gives students a direct voice in shaping one of the campus’ largest traditions.

Still, translating those wishes into reality can be complicated. Bill Harcleroad, director of campus activities and leadership, said part of the planning process involves helping students understand the financial realities of booking touring artists.

“We send out a link to a database, so people know how much artists actually cost,” he said. “Yet people still put in names of artists who do arena shows. For a school our size, we have a really good budget, but that still means we’re not going to be able to afford Rihanna or Drake, who are getting million‑dollar paychecks. Not $125,000.00, which is our general budget for a show.”

Once an artist is voted on and selected, student leaders work closely with advisors and campus offices to move into the booking phase. According to Iovieno, that includes contacting artist representatives, finalizing contracts, coordinating travel and managing technical requirements.

At the same time, separate teams focus on the logistics required to host thousands of people safely on campus. Organizers oversee budgets, coordinate safety and security, ensure accessibility, and communicate with facilities staff, administrators, and the University Police Department to meet campus and state requirements.

SUNY Oneonta mascot Red the Dragon at the 2025 O-Fest Carnival, pictured behind Ferris wheel (Photo by Gerry Reymonda)

“The fair side is very much similar to the concert side,” Harcleroad said, referring to the afternoon family-friendly fun carnival that precedes the evening concert. “On [the carnival] side, it’s more about working with facilities and maintenance than with UPD and security. They have to set up electricity and make sure everything is safe. One thing most people don’t know is that the area beside Fine Arts is so wide because it’s a fire lane for fire trucks, so we can’t block that throughout the day.”

Those constraints mean even small decisions can have wide-ranging consequences. Vesperman said details that appear minor to attendees are often carefully calculated weeks in advance.

“Things like power requirements, stage dimensions or timing buffers can have a huge ripple effect,” she explained.

Beyond selecting the concert headliner, A/C members are also responsible for shaping the daytime experience on the quad. Iovieno described how the council works collaboratively to organize carnival attractions, manage vendors, plan giveaways and design the physical layout of the event.

One student-centered tradition tied to O-Fest is O‑Factor, a performance competition that gives campus bands or performers a chance to open for the headlining artist. The event is run in collaboration with Associate Professor Robert Roman’s MUSC 3529 concert producing class, giving students professional, hands‑on experience.

“They handle all the sound and lights, slotting everybody, and they get good experience putting on a concert, and we get another event,” said Harcleroad.

Student band Orange Grove, winner of SUNY Oneonta’s O-Factor competition, will open for headliner Zara Larsson at this year’s O-Fest concert. (Photo by Jordan Loaiza)

As previously reported on AllOtsego, this year’s O-Factor event was held on March 30, with the rock band Orange Grove selected to be Zara Larsson’s opening act.

While planning documents and schedules guide preparation in advance, the day of O-Fest often requires quick thinking. Vesperman noted that organizers must adapt to weather changes, timing shifts and other unexpected challenges as they arise.

This year, the weather for May 2 is forecast to be overcast and chilly, with temperatures in the 40s.

For Harcleroad, one of the most meaningful parts of O-Fest is watching student workers put those plans into action.

“They give so much of themselves over these next five days, and even before, so that other students can enjoy themselves,” he said. “Their enjoyment is putting on the show, not watching it.”

Oversight during the event is another key responsibility. A/C President Abigail Kenny, a senior anthropology major, said her role involves constant supervision during the daytime festivities.

“One of my responsibilities is being an ‘eagle’ while the carnival is going on,” Kenny explained. “I am constantly supervising and making sure that students aren’t misusing our property. And ensuring that everything is in proper order.”

Student involvement extends to the visual identity of the festival as well. Each year, A/C hosts a logo design contest, with submissions reviewed by the organization’s executive board.

Vendors also play a crucial role, supplying rides, inflatables and equipment.

“We use vendors to rent our carnival equipment, like Bobby K, whom we have worked with for years,” Kenny said. “We also built a lot of the giant games featured on the quad and set up the Big Chair, which everyone can take photos with.”

Behind O-Fest are numerous student leaders with distinct roles, from volunteer coordination and promotions to artist hospitality and financial oversight. Kenny said delegation is essential, drawing on her own experience and the expertise of other officers.

Harcleroad, as advisor, oversees the broader process and helps ensure everything comes together on schedule.

For Vesperman, the effort underscores the purpose behind the event.

“Every detail, from the games to the food to the artist on stage, is intentionally chosen to make the day fun, safe, and meaningful for our campus,” she described.

To attendees, O-Fest is a day of music, rides and celebration. Behind the scenes, it is a months‑long collaboration led by students whose work makes one of SUNY Oneonta’s most visible traditions possible.

O-Fest will take place Saturday, May 2 on the SUNY Oneonta campus. The daytime carnival begins at 1 p.m. on the quad and is open to students from Hartwick College, SUNY Delhi and all members of the local community. The evening concert featuring headliner Zara Larsson begins at 6 p.m. in Dewar Arena. Tickets for the concert are sold out.