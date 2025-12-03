What the Eco-Yotta, SUNY Oneonta Memorandum of Understanding Says

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

ONEONTA

Eco-Yotta Inc., the developer for a proposed AI research center in the Town of Oneonta, and SUNY Oneonta signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this year. AllOtsego has obtained it and published it below. Eco-Yotta signed in May, SUNY Oneonta in July

The MOU refers to Eco-Yotta interchangeably as “Data Center.” Section 2 discusses the focus of the university and company’s collaboration. Included in the list are workforce development for data center management and AI, related academic programming, data infrastructure and energy efficiency research, resource sharing between the entities, “fostering an ecosystem for startups, technology-driven businesses, and innovation hubs,” and more. The document does not mention agriculture.

Eco-Yotta sought to distance itself from descriptions as a “data center” since their first proposal this spring, which included that language, drew widespread community opposition. They have accused the town of omitting from meeting minutes portions of their comments and presentation from spring and summer meetings that discussed agriculture.

SUNY Oneonta did not respond to AllOtsego’s e-mailed questions about whether agriculture was discussed during early talks with Eco-Yotta and the company’s distancing from the “data center” label. Eco-Yotta declined to comment.

Eco-Yotta’s most recent Planned Development District application, dated October 3, described the project as a combination of AI research and hydroponic farming.

In as-of-yet unresolved arguments to the town’s codes and legal teams, Eco-Yotta has said that their “agri-business” qualifies for a “home occupation” designation under town code. If recognized by the town, it would allow them to pursue much of the project under the property’s current residential agriculture zoning.

At the October 8 board meeting, SUNY Oneonta’s Director of Community Affairs and Government Relations, Caroline Williams, read aloud a statement on behalf of the university. It read in part, “One of the hallmarks of President [Alberto] Cardelle’s administration is the development of the Regional Innovation Council to provide a space for higher education, healthcare, business, human service, and public officials to connect and support community and economic development opportunities. In the spirit of supporting economic investment and workforce development in the Oneonta area, SUNY Oneonta has welcomed the opportunity to engage with Eco-Yotta on ways to collaborate, should this project proceed.

“While in its early stages, the Memo of Understanding maps out how the addition of a new tech company in our community could provide our students with research, internship, and workforce opportunities,” Williams continued. “To be clear, while the University is eager to support the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs in our community, we are not involved in the site selection, capital construction, property development, or zoning related aspects. This type of collaboration reflects the University’s dedication to strengthening academic programs, opening new career pathways for students, and promoting innovation to benefit both the campus and the broader community.”

In both the MOU and prior AllOtsego interviews with Eco-Yotta, company executives Tirusha Dave and Prashanth Gorantala have said they hope to lay the foundation for Oneonta to become a tech hub.

Georgia Smith, a local artist and teacher who has helped organize a community meeting in opposition to the Eco-Yotta project and different inquiries received by Otsego Now about building a data center at the Oneonta Rail Yards in the City of Oneonta, was skeptical of the memorandum of understanding’s contents.

Smith pointed to the document’s “distinct lack of mention surrounding hydroponic farming or ‘Agri-business’.” She added that, “It just seems odd to say their plans have never changed.”