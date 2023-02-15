WHELAN: Support for Programs Is Encouraged

Letter from Mary Anne Whelan

I would like to urge people to contact Governor Hochul’s office (518-474-8390) in support of the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition and Nourish New York programs. At the food pantry here in Cooperstown last year, we saw a 25 percent increase in demand and distributed over 85,000 meals to more than 5,600 people. With the expiration of SNAP Emergency Allotments next month, there will be an average loss of $87 per month per person, at a time when food costs are markedly increased. These programs are important to a lot of our neighbors! Let’s support them.

Mary Anne Whelan

Cooperstown