Where To Park For Induction Weekend

With our little Town of Cooperstown filling up over the Induction Weekend, the Baseball Hall of Fame has released a parking plan to help avoid delays and parking problems so we all can enjoy this biggest weekend of the year.

There are 3 color coded trolley lots available for parking just outside the village limits. These lots are free and all day service on the trolley costs $5 cash to be paid on the trolley which operates all weekend from 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For Induction Ceremony parking only the Blue-Lot Trolley will be running from the parking lot to the Induction site at the Clark Sports Center. Parking at the Blue-Lot is free. There will be additional paid parking available at the Cy Young Lot (adjacent to the Blue Trolley Lot at 5430 St. Rt. 28, Cooperstown) and at the Hank Aaron Lot on Rt. 33, just east of the Induction site.

The Baseball Hall of Fame will also be providing a free shuttle service on Induction day from the corner of Main St. and Fair St. to the Induction site. This will run continuously from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will resume when the Induction ceremony concludes.

The Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Sunday, July 24 at 1:30 p.m. on the ground of the Clark Sports Center. Visitors are advised to allow plenty of time to find parking.