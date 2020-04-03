Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Who To Call For Takeout Today, Courtesy Of DMCOC Who To Call For Takeout Today, Courtesy Of DMCOC 04/03/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Reprinted From This Week’s Freeman’s Journal, Hometown Oneonta Who To Call For Takeout Today, Courtesy Of DMCOC CLICK HERE FOR FULL-SIZE PAGES The Destination Marketing Corp. of Otsego County (DMCOC) sponsored two full pages of ads in this week’s Hometown Oneonta & Freeman’s Journal to benefit restaurants offering takeout in Otsego County. Patronize these fine restaurants. Let’s help our neighbors. LEARN MORE ABOUT DESTINATION MARKETING OF OTSEGO COUNTY