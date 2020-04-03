By: Jim Kevlin  04/03/2020  12:12 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsWho To Call For Takeout Today, Courtesy Of DMCOC

Who To Call For Takeout Today, Courtesy Of DMCOC

 04/03/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News
Reprinted From This Week’s
Freeman’s Journal, Hometown Oneonta

Who To Call For Takeout

Today, Courtesy Of DMCOC

CLICK HERE FOR FULL-SIZE PAGES

The Destination Marketing Corp. of Otsego County (DMCOC) sponsored two full pages of ads in this week’s Hometown Oneonta & Freeman’s Journal to benefit restaurants offering takeout in Otsego County. Patronize these fine restaurants. Let’s help our neighbors.
LEARN MORE ABOUT DESTINATION
MARKETING OF OTSEGO COUNTY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.