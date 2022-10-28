WILLCOX: Another Call for Voters This Election

Letter from Keith Willcox

In his letter of October 13th, Bruce Beckert gives a concise image of the current Republican Party. His sources of honest information might’ve included Fox News and Infowars, but those in the know are already familiar with them. He did sign his name, which puts him ahead of the “Sound-Offers” in that other paper. Most importantly, he urges us all to vote. Not to worry, Mr. Beckert.

Keith Willcox

Roseboom

Read the original letter from Bruce Beckert HERE.