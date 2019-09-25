Willy Otto Grosslinger,85; Vietnam Vet Rose To Master Sergeant Rank

During his time in the Air Force, he was able to travel and live in many different countries around the world, eventually retiring as master sergeant from Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, N.M.

He was a long-standing member of the American Legion Post 259 in Oneonta and enjoyed driving his old 1952 Ford truck around town. He could often be found hanging with the boys at Stewarts for coffee in the morning. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, working in his vegetable garden, and spending time with his family and beloved dog, Sofie.

Willy is survived by his loving wife Penny; daughter, Tina Grosslinger; grandchildren, Lexi (Scott) McHenry, Shanna (Chris) Boning, Kasey (Sean) Fisher and Calli Jo Sheldon; great-grandchildren, Bryden, Peyton, Lily, and William, and his sister Connie Tilley. He is predeceased by his great-grandchild Chase Fisher.

In keeping with his wishes, his services will be held privately and at the convenience of his family.

Willy loved his country and one way he demonstrated that was by proudly displaying the American flag, so in lieu of flowers, please consider displaying a flag in his memory and thanking a veteran.

His family has entrusted the Johnston Funeral Home in Morris with his care.