By: Jim Kevlin  11/07/2019
Winter Of 2019-20 Arrives Here Early

Winter Of 2019-20 Arrives Here Early

 11/07/2019

MERCURY MAY DROP TO 19 OVERNIGHT

Winter Of 2019-20

Arrives Here Early

An inch or so of snow fell on most of Otsego County today, from Richfield Springs’ Kinney Drugs to Oneonta, beginning  early this afternoon – and a month and two weeks ahead of the official arrival of winter. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens overnight then rise into the upper 20s during partly sunny Friday. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

