Winter Of 2019-20 Arrives Here Early 11/07/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News MERCURY MAY DROP TO 19 OVERNIGHT Winter Of 2019-20 Arrives Here Early An inch or so of snow fell on most of Otsego County today, from Richfield Springs' Kinney Drugs to Oneonta, beginning early this afternoon – and a month and two weeks ahead of the official arrival of winter. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens overnight then rise into the upper 20s during partly sunny Friday. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)