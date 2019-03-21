By: Jim Kevlin  03/21/2019  6:18 pm
Winter Storm Warning In Effect Here Overnight

 03/21/2019

UP TO 15 INCHES PREDICTED

Winter Storm Warning

In Effect Here Overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Otsego and other Central New York counties from 2 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches are predicted in the lower elevations, with 9 to 15 inches over the higher terrain.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Friday afternoon and night will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

The City of Oneonta has lifted restrictions on the downtown parking deck and other lots, as off-street parking is planned for the duration

 

