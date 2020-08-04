With Precautions, Chamber 34-Year Golf Tourney Back

Event Will Benefit Community Foundation

ONEONTA – The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce today announced – after “great consideration” – it will continue a 34-year tradition this summer, scheduling its annual Chamber Classic Golf Tournament for Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Oneonta Country Club.

A portion of the event proceeds will be donated to the Community Foundation of Otsego County.

The 1 p.m. shotgun start is catered by Roundhouse Pub & Grill, featuring assorted lunch wraps in a boxed lunch.

“We hope that you are able to join us as friends and colleagues, in camaraderie and celebration,” said chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan.

The event will follow all social distancing guidelines and Safety Protocols. The Oneonta Country Club is following all USGA touchless protocols on the course and have their carts treated with Bio-ProtectUs.