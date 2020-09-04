Wolfe Dieter Wilde, 81; Oneonta’s Master Jeweler

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Wolf Dieter Wilde, a goldsmith living and working in Oneonta, died peacefully at home on the morning of Sept. 2, 2020, after a recent decline in health.

Wolf was born in Berlin, Germany, on May 8, 1939. Surviving the hardships of World War II, Wolf and his twin sister, Marion, were raised by their mother, Ruth. Going through the standard education system, Wolf was eventually directed toward the trades, where he trained and apprenticed as a goldsmith. Upon achieving his title of master goldsmith, Wolf was ready to embark on life outside of Germany and set his sights on North America.

Wolf left Germany in 1959 on board the Seven Seas, heading to Canada. A generous immigration policy from the Canadian government lent skilled workers the money for passage and gave Wolf the opportunity he needed. Wolf settled in Toronto where he met a fellow German named Otto at the boarding house. Otto became a lifelong friend who eventually found them both better work opportunities in the New York-New Jersey Metro area.

After repaying his debt to Canada and having secured a job in the United States, Wolf made the move to New Jersey, working there and also in New York. Wolf had just begun working for F. & F. Felger, a manufacturer for Tiffany and Cartier, when he was drafted into the Army. Wolf served two years at Fort Bragg, N.C., before resuming work for Felger and later moved on to K. Polishook & Co., where he met his future wife.

Wolf married Janet Austin in 1968 and together they welcomed their first child in 1969. As new parents, the Wildes were ready to move away from the city. They moved to Oneonta in 1971, near Janet’s hometown of Cooperstown. With his wife’s encouragement, Wolf set up his workshop within the home, where he did repairs and special orders for various jewelry store accounts.

He supported his growing family in this way, but eventually had so many customers coming to him directly, that he decided to open his own storefront business. Wolf Wilde, Goldsmith, was opened in the Clinton Plaza in 1987, by which point he and Janet had four young children.

The next three decades were characterized by Wolf’s strong work ethic balanced by the adventures of family life. Wolf eventually employed all four of his children in the business, training his son, Reuben, as his apprentice at the workbench, while training his daughters in the other aspects of the business from jewelry design, to working with customers, to maintaining trade contacts in New York.

Wolf Wilde, Goldsmith, the business, became a true family business, operating under his name. Wolf continued working at the business throughout his life and was producing new pieces in his workshop, right until June of this year.

Outside of work, Wolf had a great love of travel, often going with family or to visit friends or occasionally embarking on solo adventures. Wolf was always game to load up the car, book a last-minute flight, join an interesting tour. There were countless trips up and down the East Coast, visits to Europe to catch up with his sister and her family, beach vacations throughout the Caribbean, to mention just a few.

Just in the last couple of years, Wolf was horseback riding in the Dominican Republic, attending a theater musical in Berlin, and peering into the volcanoes of Iceland. No matter where he went, if he could not take family along, he always brought back interesting gifts for loved ones back home: a police officer’s hat from Moscow, an embroidered towel from Capri, fidget spinners for the grandkids.

When unwinding closer to home, Wolf definitely enjoyed a bit of friendly competition. An avid sailor, Wolf had a decades long membership to Otsego Sailing Club, where all four children and many of their friends often served as his crew. Wolf was virtually unbeatable in light wind conditions and had a knack for detecting the slightest breeze on an otherwise still day. In addition to racing sailboats, Wolf loved to play 9-ball and straight pool, and in more recent years, enjoyed billiards as well. He regularly went to Binghamton, Utica, Albany and Syracuse to find a good match or tournament. But Wolf could just as easily engage in a ping pong tournament in the basement of his home, or be found cheering for his son’s basketball game, daughter’s soccer game, grandkids’ sports and anywhere that local teams could be found putting their skills to the test.

In addition to these things, Wolf had a definite appreciation for the artistic side of life and found many ways to express that. In his work, he loved framing beautiful colored gemstones in gold. But he also loved to play his guitar and harmonica and to lift his voice in song. Wolf had a wonderful singing voice and had a great ability to sing harmonies. He sang in the Berlin Mozart Choir as a child, but later enjoyed singing at church. Wolf was a member of Main Street Baptist Church throughout his years in Oneonta. It can also be said that he enjoyed the simple pleasures such as a swim on a hot, sunny day, or a good meal shared with loved ones. These were the best things in life, which Wolf never took for granted.

Leaving this world behind was not easy for a man who lived and loved life as fully as Wolf. He leaves behind a community of friends, neighbors and customers that were dear to him and will miss seeing him at the Golden Guernsey for lunch, at coffee with the guys, or picking up a treat from the Farmer’s Market. His family will miss him incredibly and put their trust in the knowledge that they will one day see him again. Family includes his dear sister, Marion Rubin, his loving wife of 52 years, Janet; his children, Leslie (Paul) Coughlin, Karen (Randy) Miritello, Reuben (Kelly) Wilde and Elizabeth (Ryan) Pereira, and his beautiful grandchildren Megan, Lexus, Delaney, Skyler, Avery, Ivan, Elias, Austin, Natalie, Ruby and Ada.

Due to limitations on gatherings, a funeral service will be held just for family members on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Main Street Baptist Church. The church will make provision to be part of the events via a livestream.

Respectfully, any gestures of kindness should be directed toward the Salvation Army and/or the Family Services Association in Wolf’s honor. These organizations were always close to his heart, given Wolf’s own challenging start in life.

And in closing, the family would like to express its sincere appreciation for the kindness and support that was shown to them and to Wolf over recent weeks and thank everyone for helping them through this time.