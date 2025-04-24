Artwork by Scott Magin is currently on display at the Coopeorstown Art Association Galleries. (Photo courtesy CAA)

Works by Magin, Glinski Now on Exhibit at CAA

By SARAH ROBERTS

COOPERSTOWN

The Cooperstown Art Association unveiled two new exhibits with a well-attended opening reception on Saturday, April 12. “Figurative Connections” and “From Backyard to Bog” feature works by artists Scott Magin and Sasha Glinski, respectively. The exhibits will remain on view at the CAA galleries through Wednesday, May 7.

“Figurative Connections” is housed in Gallery A. It serves as a retrospective of Magin’s works from the last decade. It also features three print series, titled “I-Town Jammers,” “NYC Waterways” and “Dance Party.” Magin is the Grand Prize winner of CAA’s 2023 Regional Juried Art Show. He lives and works in Brooklyn, teaching programming for young people interested in the arts, as well as teaching lithography classes for adults and high-school courses in art at Edward R. Murrow High School.

“[Magin] is particularly interested in figurative narratives, striving to capture a depth of human experience in a seemingly single experience, the many moments that live within a moment,” according to the event description on Facebook. “Through the examination of individual states of being and the interactions people have with each other and the world around them, he contemplates how a look, a pose, or simple expression can shed light on an individual’s inner thoughts, and in turn, allow him to reflect on his own.”

Oil paintings by Sasha Glinski will be on exhibit at CAA through May 7. (Photo courtesy CAA)

“From Backyard to Bog,” in Gallery B, showcases a collection of oil paintings by Glinski.

“The subject of the work is the easily overlookable, everyday sights of Otsego County, although it occasionally stretches as far as Western New York or California,” according to the event description. “If you look up when you take out the trash, through the window on a snowy night, or under the tall grass of a bog, you might just see something spectacular.”

The paintings were created over the last five years by Glinski, a “visual artist fascinated by the ever-changing landscapes of Central New York.”

“Glinski came to Cooperstown in 2014 for a scenic painting internship with the Glimmerglass Festival, and has been lucky enough to work full time with the company as scenic charge artist since 2021,” her bio states. “Her fine art work is primarily oil and acrylic painting, focusing on capturing light through the lens of memory. You can find her at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market on a monthly basis, vending original paintings as well as prints, stickers, and cards.”

The reception took place in the two galleries. Snacks and drinks were provided and, on occasion, visitors danced and laughed to music while viewing Magin’s “Dance Party” installation, consisting of three pieces featuring people posing, with hand cranks that move the images back and forth in ways to suggest movement and dance.

Both Magin and Glinski are selling many of the pieces on display, and CAA is holding a “Meet the Artist” event with Glinski on Saturday, May 3 from 2-4 p.m.

The Cooperstown Art Association is located at 22 Main Street. For more information, call (607) 547-9777 or e-mail gallery@cooperstownart.com.