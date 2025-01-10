Workshop Will Show How To Save Money, Help With Home Weatherization

ONEONTA—The Mohawk Valley Region Clean Energy Hub will host a no-cost Energy Education Weatherization Workshop this month, which will provide hands-on experience with various measures to save money and energy.

The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, January 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room at Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Attendees will learn more about energy efficiency and how to make their homes more healthy, affordable, and cozy.

Free lunch and free weatherization kits will be provided to all attendees who complete the class. The kits will include six surge-protected smart power strips, two LED light bulbs, five foam outlet gaskets and five foam switch gaskets, a window shrink and seal insulation kit, door sweep, premium rubber weather-stripping, and foam tape for windows and doors. When used together in the home, these supplies can help to seal gaps through which heat escapes, ultimately making heating and cooling more efficient, organizers said.

Attendance is limited, so registration is required for the workshop. To register, visit https://www.mohawkvalleyenergychoices.org/events. For more information, contact Josephine Roman at jr2449@cornell.edu or (315) 736-3394, extension 260.

The Mohawk Valley Region Clean Energy Hub, also known as Smart Energy Choices—Mohawk Valley, is one of 12 Regional Clean Energy Hubs in New York State. The group is a collaboration of Cornell Cooperative Extensions of Oneida, Herkimer, and Otsego and Schoharie counties.

According to a press release, the Mohawk Valley Region Clean Energy Hub deploys energy advisors to help residents and businesses in the Mohawk Valley make informed energy decisions and carry out energy-saving projects. For more information about the hub or to be put in touch with a local energy advisor, visit mohawkvalleyenergychoices.org/meet-our-team.