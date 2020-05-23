Worst Hit Regions May Reopen Soon, Cuomo Announces

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/May 23, 2020

ALBANY – On Long Island, the number of coronavirus deaths is continuing to drop and contract tracing is coming online, and if this trend continues Long Island could be ready to open by Wednesday, Governor Cuomo announced today at his daily briefing.

After New York City, Long Island and Westchester County were the hardest his areas in the state.

The governor also announced the Mid-Hudson Valley is on track to meet all seven metrics required to begin phase one of the state’s regional phased reopening plan starting Tuesday, May 26, joining Otsego County’s Mohawk Valley, as well at the Capital Region, Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier.

The Mid-Hudson Valley has now identified enough contact tracers to meet the state’s guidelines, and the tracers are being trained in preparation for the Mid-Hudson Valley entering phase one, which includes construction; manufacturing and wholesale supply chain; retail for curbside pickup and drop-off or in-store pickup; and agriculture, forestry and fishing.

The governor also announced the state is partnering with Advantage Care Physicians to establish 15 new testing sites at medical centers downstate, including testing centers in low-income and minority communities. New York State now has more than 760 testing sites across the state. The Governor also encouraged eligible New Yorkers to visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find a nearby testing site and get tested.

He also reminded citizens to vote in the state’s Wear a Mask New York Ad Contest, which was launched by the Governor on May 5th and is being overseen by his daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo. New Yorkers can vote for the winning ad until Monday May 25th at WearAMask.ny.gov. The winning ad will be announced on Tuesday, May 26th, and that ad will be used as a public service announcement.