WWII Greek Resistance Celebrated Shipboard with Oxi Day Program

The USS Slater is open for tours and trick or treating this weekend. (Photo provided)

On Friday, October 28, millions around the world will commemorate Oxi (pronounced ō-hē) Day, honoring Greece’s courageous resistance during World War II. The day will be remembered by USS Slater and the Capital Region’s Hellenic Community with a brief program beginning at 10 a.m. aboard the ship, which is located in Downtown Albany at the intersection of Broadway and Quay streets.

In 1940, Mussolini delivered an ultimatum to Greece’s prime minister demanding the entry of the Italian army and the occupation of Greek territory. The prime minister refused, and the response was quickly echoed by the people of Athens as “oxi,” meaning “no.”

The Italian forces entered Greece through the steep Pindos Mountains. There they met fierce and unexpected resistance. Hitler was forced to delay the invasion of Russia and extend their campaign into the winter in order to subdue the Greeks when the Italians failed in their efforts. This fatal diversion proved to be a great advantage for the Allied forces. Winston Churchill paid homage to the Greek resistance by claiming, “…until now we would say that the Greeks fight like heroes. From now on we will say that heroes fight like Greeks.”

USS Slater has a special connection to the people of Greece. In 1951, the ship, along with three sister ships, was transferred to the Hellenic Navy and renamed Aetos (pronounced ī-tōs), meaning “Eagle.” She completed hundreds of reconnaissance missions and training cruises for Naval Cadets over a 40-year career. Every year on Oxi Day, USS Slater pays special tribute and remembers the strong historic ties that Greece has to the ship.

On Saturday, October 29 USS Slater will open her decks after hours to welcome aboard trick or treaters, who are invited to come in costume to hear stories of heroes, explore the decks, aim the weaponry, and collect candy aboard a WWII warship. The $5.00 ticket includes a mini-tour of the ship, candy, prizes, activities and more. Tickets are available at the door and the event runs from 5-7 p.m.

USS Slater, the last Destroyer Escort afloat in America, is open to the public for her 25th season in Albany from now through Sunday, November 27.

For more information, visit www.ussslater.org or call (518) 431-1943.