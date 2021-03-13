You May Include Family Members  In ‘In Memoriam’ On COVID Year

Dear Friends,

We are planning a one-year retrospective of The COVID Year the next editions of Hometown Oneonta & The Freeman’s Journal, which will include an “IN MEMORIAM” section, remembering and honoring our friends and neighbors fatally stricken by the virus.

If you have a family member felled by COVID and would like them to be memorialized, then please send – by noon Monday, March 15 – his or her name, dates of birth and death, and a paragraph remembering their lives and how they are remembered.

With condolences and best regards,

JIM KEVLIN

Editor & Publisher