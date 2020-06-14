Youth Sports To Be Allowed In Phase Three

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Sunday, June 14

NEW YORK CITY – Governor Cuomo today announced low-risk youth sports for regions in Phase Three, like Otsego County, can can begin on July 6 with up to two spectators allowed per child.

He also announced the state is extending the special open enrollment period in the State of Health Health Plan Marketplace for an additional 30 days through July 15.

Cuomo also:

• reminded bars and restaurants that any violations of reopening rules and guidelines can result in the loss of that establishment’s liquor license. Additionally, individuals can be fined for open container and social distancing violations. The Governor also reminded local governments to enforce all reopening rules and guidelines and that any failure to enforce these rules can result in the closure of businesses.

• signed legislation (S.8245-A/A.10517) requiring the dtate Department of Health to conduct a study on the health impacts of COVID-19 on minorities in New York State. The state previously conducted an antibody testing survey at churches in lower-income New York City communities and communities of color, which showed higher infection rates among individuals in these communities compared to the overall population.

• announced the state has reached the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began. The number of total hospitalizations was down yesterday to lowest level since March 20 to 1,657. Twenty-three people in New York passed away due to COVID-19, down from a record-high of 800 just nine weeks ago.