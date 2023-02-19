Zachary German Lauded by NY Air National Guard

Capt. Zachary German, a member of the 105th Airlift Wing, is the Company Grade Officer of the year for the New York Air National Guard for 2023.

NEWBURGH

An Oneonta resident, Capt. Zachary German, is one of two members of the 105th Airlift Wing to be named Airmen of the Year by the 5,880-member New York National Air Guard. German was named the Company Grade Officer of the Year for 2023, while Senior Master Sgt. Renea Turner, of Middletown, was selected as First Sergeant of the Year for 2023.

The 105th Airlift Wing is based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh.

German, who joined the New York Air National Guard in 2017, is the medical plans and operations officer for the wing’s 105th Medical Group Detachment 1. He is responsible for daily operations and readiness of the medical detachment and coordination for all training, exercises, and operations.

He also serves as a liaison to the New York Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Task Force commander regarding medical operations during domestic operations missions.

“Capt. Zachary German and Senior Master Sgt. Renae Turner represent the full-spectrum embodiment of today’s Air National Guard,” said Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton, the commander of the 105th Airlift Wing.

“Capt. German came to the wing as an Ivy League educated, honors graduate with a thirst to put his education to use in service to his state and nation. He has proven to be a critical team member of the 105th Medical Group, instilling mission-pride, and a can-do spirit throughout the group,” Charlton said.

German entered the Air National Guard through a direct commission into the Medical Services Corps after completing degrees in biology and science from Hartwick College. He completed the military’s Health Services Administration School at Fort Sam Houston in February 2018 and earned a Master of Public Administration shortly after in May 2018.

He earned a degree in business administration from Cornell University in 2018 as well.

German also serves as an instructor with the Defense Institute for Medical Operations and is the treasurer for the Air National Guard Medical Services Corps Society.

He previously held roles as the operations officer for the United States Air Forces of Europe Headquarters Eastern European International Affairs Branch. Prior to this current job, German served as a joint medical plans officer at the United States European Command to support medical efforts during Operation Allies Refuge, the joint mission to evacuate Afghans who worked for the United States from that nation, and on Ukraine Support Operations.