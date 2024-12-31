Good News You May Have Missed

People and Businesses in the News: December 31, 2024

CORTLAND PRESIDENT’S LIST: A total of 710 students from SUNY Cortland earned spring 2024 semester President’s List honors for students enrolled full time who maintain at least an A- in all classes. Local students Khi Atchinson of Oneonta, majoring in geology, and Julia Renwick of Unadilla, majoring in health education certification for K-12, were on the list.

MOUSSA MAKES LIST: Joseph James Moussa of Oneonta, a political science major, earned a spot on Hofstra University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To make the list, students must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.5.

FORT LEWIS AWARDS: Two local students were among the more than 400 to make Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in at least 15 credits and maintain a GPA of at least 3.6. Nathan Heavner of Cooperstown and Hannah Sulas of Schenevus made the list.

POTSDAM PRESIDENT’S LIST: Two local students earned a spot on the SUNY Potsdam spring 2024 President’s List. Theresa Cerosaletti of Oneonta is majoring in environmental studies. Nicholas Chase of Schenevus is majoring in politics. To make the President’s List, students must have completed 12 credits and carry a GPA of 3.5.

ACKLEY GRADUATES ADELPHI: Oneonta resident Katherine Ackley was recognized at the 128th Commencement ceremony for Adelphi University, earning a bachelor of arts degree.

POTSDAM DEAN’S LIST: Jason Donovan of Cooperstown, majoring in public health, and Natalie Thompson of Oneonta, majoring in music education, were named to SUNY Potsdam’s spring 2024 Dean’s List. Spots on the list are reserved for students who have completed 12 credits and maintained a GPA of 3.25-3.49.

CANTON ACADEMICS: SUNY Canton has released the names of students on its spring 2024 Dean’s List. Kaylee Winterrose of Sidney, majoring in information technology, Lauren McAdams of Unadilla, majoring in funeral services administration, and Anna L. Fleury of West Oneonta, majoring in individual studies, were included. The list recognizes students who are enrolled full time and maintain a GPA of 3.25-3.74.

PART-TIME HONORS: One does not have to be enrolled full-time at SUNY Canton to receive academic honors. Two local students were recognized for their academic achievement for the spring 2024 semester. Kelly C. Cleaveland of Oneonta, majoring in health care management, and Cheyenne Pierce of Otego, majoring in early childhood care and management, received Part-Time Honors. This recognition is given to students enrolled in six to 11 credit hours who maintain a GPA of 3.25.

CANTON PRESIDENT’S LIST: Three local students have earned spots on the SUNY Canton spring 2024 President’s List. Marijke Kroon of Van Hornesville, majoring in veterinary technology, and Savannah Beckley, majoring in early childhood care and management, and Katrina Vega, majoring in health care management, both of Oneonta, were included. To be on the list, students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or greater in their programs.

RUSSELL SAGE RECOGNIZES STUDENTS: Anessia Simonds and Emily Zeh of Oneonta, Claire Collins of Richfield Springs, and Marannda Barnes of Sidney have achieved Dean’s List honors for the spring 2024 semester at Russell Sage College. To be included, students must be enrolled full time and maintain a 3.5 GPA, with no incomplete grades.

CONDON COMMENDATION: The University at Albany has awarded Shelby Condon of Oneonta the spring 2024 Dean’s Letter of Commendation. This letter is given to part-time undergraduates who display outstanding academic achievement. They must achieve a 3.25 GPA or higher their first semester and maintain a 3.5 GPA for all following semesters.

ALBANY ACHIEVEMENTS: A number of local students made the spring 2024 University at Albany Dean’s List. They are: Ivan Latella-Chicaiza, Cherry Valley; Brennan McGarey and Emily Tooley, Cooperstown; Connor Curran, Davenport; Atticus Savage, Edmeston; Chloe Hamway, Mount Vision; Jasmine Bonadies, Louis Bonnici, Olivia Enck, Aidan Gelbsman, Vicky Poon, Bella Saggese, and Landen Tyler, Oneonta; Megann Andrew, Otego; Brooke Connolly, Richfield Springs; and Maegan Mazzarella, Sidney. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher in their first semester of study and a GPA of 3.50 or higher in subsequent semesters.

LOCAL NAZARETH GRADS: Three local students graduated from Nazareth University in May. Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in clinical laboratory sciences and a minor in honors program. Natalie Brotherton of Oneonta graduated with a bachelor of science in marketing. Emily Hammond of Otego graduated with a bachelor of science in social work.

FELDMAN MAKES LIST: Kiera Feldman of Richmondville made the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester at the University of Alabama. To be on the list, students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.5 or above.

BUFFALO LIST: Garrett Backus of Unadilla and Madeline Hansen and Isaac Medina of Oneonta were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University at Buffalo. To qualify, students must be enrolled fulltime and maintain a GPA of 3.6.

SLAWSON LANDS LIST: Paul Slawson of Otego made the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester at the College of Charleston. To make the list, students must be enrolled full time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

BECKWITH ACHIEVES: Sidney’s Garrett Beckwith has been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To achieve this, students must have completed at least 12 credits at the university and maintain a GPA of at least 3.7. Beckwith is an adventure education major.

ONEONTA ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT: More than 50 students received an Academic Achievement Award on May 8 at SUNY Oneonta’s annual recognition reception. Each academic department chooses one to three students who stand out from the rest of their peers in their major to receive this award. The following local students were honored: Amber Genova of Cooperstown, Jessica Dix of Mount Upton, Jacob Ghiorse and Graham Wooden of Oneonta, and Raynella Clarke of Richfield Springs.

NEW PALTZ SMARTS: The Dean’s List for the SUNY New Paltz spring 2024 semester of SUNY New Paltz included the following local students: Stephanie Rudloff-Rico, Cooperstown; Morgan Keuhn, Gilbertsville; Benjamin Agostino, Hartwick; Tess Clapper, Maryland; Simon Hurysz, Milford; Vincent Santini, New Berlin; Adell Coe, Annemarie Crotts, Hart Frable, Brandon Gardner, Olivia Hansen, Jillian Lahood, and Logan Parmerter, Oneonta; Sonja Reyda, Otego; and Ashley Clareen, Richmondville. Students must be enrolled full time and maintain a GPA of at least 3.3 to make the Dean’s List.

CONROE CRUSHES ACADEMICS: Lily Conroe of Worcester was recently awarded a spot on Delaware Valley University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester for her academic achievement.

CORTLAND DEAN’S LIST: The following local students were named to the SUNY Cortland spring semester 2024 Dean’s List: Zoe Climenhaga, Cherry Valley; Kiarra Fisher, East Worcester; Ethan Franklin, Morris; Allison Allen, New Berlin; Khi Atchinson, Eliza Bernardo, Mariah Saggese, and Elizabeth Serafin, Oneonta; Anna Rightmyer, Richmondville; Colby Flamensfeld and Julia Renwick, Unadilla; and Maci Milavec, Worcester. To be included, students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.3.

JAQUAY JOINS LIST: Cherry Valley’s Jaelyn Jaquay has earned 2024 spring semester Dean’s List honors at Baldwin Wallace University. This list is reserved for students who are enrolled full time while maintaining a GPA of at least 3.8. Jaquay is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

KELLY COMPLETES SCHOOL: Sean Kelly of Endicott graduated from Elmira College this past May with a master of science in education.

RIT GRADUATES: Siarra Goodhue, Oneonta, and Victoria Bullen, New Berlin, have graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology. Goodhue received a bachelor of science in physician assistant. Bullen, received a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.

HANSON HONOR ROLL: Cooperstown’s Natalie Hanson has been named to the spring 2024 Honor Roll at Rhodes College. To achieve Honor Roll status, students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.85 while enrolled in no less than 16 credits.

RIT DEAN’S LIST: A number of local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester at the Rochester Institute of Technology. They are: Jack Seeley, Cherry Valley; Tulip Bailey, Kara Gildea, Theodore Ignatovsky, and Elena Meckel, Cooperstown; Ronnie Hickling, Edmeston; Nick Kahl, Julia Rissberger, Aidan Ryther, and Preston Withington, Oneonta; Evan Handy, Lillian Miller, and Isabelle Tsamis, Richmondville; Sam Cole, Unadilla; and Sophia Adams, Worcester. Students must be enrolled full time and have completed at least 12 credits to be considered. They must also carry a GPA of no less than 3.4.

HAMILTON GRADUATES: The Commencement ceremony for Hamilton College took place in May, with two local students receiving their bachelor of arts degrees. Helen Higgins of Otego majored in classical studies and government. Piper Seamon of Cooperstown majored in psychology.

ONEONTA PROVOST LIST: Only 257 students earned a spot on SUNY Oneonta’s Provost List for the spring 2024 semester, including a contingent from Otsego County. They are: Briana Bischof and Camilla Tabor, Cooperstown; Faith Logue, Hartwick; Malachi Sciallo, Milford; Joshua Lyons, Morris; Jessica Dix, Mount Upton; Natalie Segina, Mount Vision; Keegan Holt, New Lisbon; Estefan Bonilla, Samantha Camarata, Leighton Eastman, Tiffany Gardner, Kerri Lincoln, Andrew Lutz, Trang Nguyen, Leighlyn Revere, Victoria Villaverde, Jacson Wolfe, and Graham Wooden, Oneonta. Bucky Buckingham and Kylie Mussaw, Otego; Katherine Kodz, Richfield Springs; Gabriella Terrano, Schenevus; Daressa Stevens, Unadilla; and Patricia Biegel, Westford. To qualify for the Provost’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

HUDSON VALLEY PRESIDENT’S LIST: The following local students earned a spot on the Hudson Valley Community College President’s List for the spring 2024 semester: Kyle France and Jeremiah Hillhouse, Cherry Valley; Ava Caporali, Cooperstown; Alexandra Williams, Edmeston; Rachael Scoones, Breanna Colantuono-Marsh, and William Moody, Oneonta; and Elizabeth Hamwey, Worcester. To be included, students must have completed at least 12 credits, be enrolled either part time or full time, and maintain a GPA between 3.5 and 4.0.

CARRABBA CRUSHES IT: Renate Carrabba of Morris has landed on the President’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg. This academic distinction is reserved for students who are enrolled in at least 12 credit hours while maintaining a GPA of 4.0 or higher.

HALSTEAD MAKES LIST: Kaden Halstead of Oneonta has been included on the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Hudson Valley Community College. The list recognizes both full-time and part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits and maintain a GPA of between 3.00 and 3.50. Halstead is enrolled in the automotive technical services—autobody repair program.

ONEONTA DEAN’S LIST: SUNY Oneonta’s Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester includes a number of Otsego County students. They are: Melissa Bellois, Madison Hayes, Jackson Martz, and Samantha Vezza, Cooperstown; Kenneth Summers, East Worcester; Madison Slater, Fly Creek; Joseph Senchyshyn, Hartwick; Neil Cotten and Alexandria Lincoln, Maryland; Triana Hawkins, Mount Vision; Colin Gilbert, Alexandra Johnson, Aaron Pondolfino, and Jacob Spoor, New Berlin; Sadie Baskin, Michael Camarata, Daniel Ceacareanu, Zhelin Chen, Valerie DiToro, Cadence Dudley, Dylan Elman, Em Fields, James Gaglia, Timothy Ghiorse, Ryan Gonzales, Trystan Jennings, Rosalind Loudon, Emma Peeters, Autumn Shumbris, Zosia Thibault, and Christine Tom, Oneonta; Dylan Neer and Kelley Ritchey, Otego; Madison Clark, Ronica Clarke, and Serena Hilburn-Michel, Richfield Springs; Angelina Competiello, Schenevus; Christopher Prentice and John Ziemba, Sidney; Savannah Baldwin, Olivia Figary, and Raven Henry, Unadilla; Rockwell Norris, West Edmeston; and Grace Kelley, Worcester. To be included, students must be enrolled full time while maintaining a GPA of at least 3.5.

SMART SPOOR: Oneonta’s Amiah Spoor was among the 165 students named to Genesee Community College’s President’s List for the spring 2024 semester. The honor of being on the list goes to students who are enrolled full time while maintaining a GPA of at least 3.75.

GENESEE PROVOST LIST: Two local students— Sophia Lorens of Edmeston and Alice Ceacareanu of Oneonta—were named to the Provost’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Genesee Community College. This list is for part-time students who maintain a GPA of 3.75 or better.

EDWARDS EARNS LIST SPOT: Nathaniel Edwards of Morris has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Wilkes University. To earn a place on the list, students must be enrolled full-time while maintaining a GPA of at least 3.5.

SIDNEY STUDENT ON LIST: Liam Gronwall, of Sidney, has been named to the University of Scranton’s spring 2024 semester Dean’s List. The list recognizes students who maintain a GPA of at least 3.5. Gronwall, a sophomore, is majoring in finance within the University’s Kania School of Management.

ODELL GRADUATES: Emrys Odell of Cooperstown has graduated from Clark University. Odell received a bachelor of arts and graduated manga cum laude. According to a press release, Clark President David B. Fithian told graduates, “My greatest hope for you is that you truly relish the never finished business of the project that is you, that you embrace the joy of discovery still ahead, and that you seize the opportunities to learn even more about the world, yourself, and what fulfills you.”

DEAN COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST: Colby Smith, of Morris, has landed a spot on the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Dean’s College. Per a press release, students who have made the list have “demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.”

PERRILLO MAKES PRESIDENT’S LIST: Lindsay Perrillo of Worcester has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Siena College. To be included, students must maintain a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

SIENA DEAN’S LIST: Three local students were recently named to the Dean’s List for Siena College’s 2024 spring semester—Erin Herring of Garrattsville, Alexander Page of Laurens and Kaitlyn Fortin of Unadilla.