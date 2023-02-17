Time Out: February 16, 2023

‘Summer’ Concert Set for February 19

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Community Concert Band will perform its “Good Ol’ Summertime in Winter” concert at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center on Sunday, February 19 at 3 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

Conductor Kerri L. Hogle said the subtheme of this concert—supported by a generous grant from the Dewar Foundation—is “Oh, the Places You Can Go!” and alludes to the similarly titled book by Dr. Seuss.

“This year’s concert will feature music that references different places one might travel to during the summer,” said Hogle, who teaches band to junior and senior high school students at Cooperstown Central School.

Pieces on the program include “The Great Gate of Kiev” from Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Sammy Nestico’s arrangement of “Loch Lomond” and Ernesto Lecuona’s “Malagueña.”

Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center is located 24 Market Street in Oneonta. For more information, visit the Oneonta Community Concert Band on Facebook or call (607) 376-7485.

CAA Fundraiser Begins March 11

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, kicks off its “Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar” fund-raising event on March 11. According to a recent CAA press release, the Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar is a biennial sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, and various artistic supplies and tools donated by area artists and patrons—all available at deeply discounted prices.

“From our closets to your walls,” the announcement reads, “this fun event is designed to make artwork affordable to everyone from homeowners and designers to antique dealers and business owners. There is bound to be something for everyone: ceramics, paintings, etchings, pastels, antiques, frames and textiles.

“If you are looking to start, grow, or just refresh a quality art collection, this is the perfect, budget-friendly way to do it. For artists, this is a great opportunity to grab a deal on a variety of supplies and tools. Don’t miss out on this six-day event or you’ll have to wait another two years,” CAA urged.

Those interested in donating original artwork and crafts to the CAA for this fund-raiser are invited to call (607) 547-9777 or e-mail gallery@cooperstownart.com to arrange a suitable drop-off time. Donations will be accepted weekdays only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from February 21 through March 3.

The CAA is open Tuesday through Saturday. The Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar will take place in Gallery A from March 11-18. All proceeds from this sale benefit the CAA and its Prize Fund for artists.

CCE To Hold Seed Starting Workshop

COOPERSTOWN—Join Otsego Master Gardener Volunteers Darleen Fournier and Carol Phelps for “Seed Starting Tips,” an in-person, hands-on workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 18 at the CCE Education Center in Cooperstown.

In Otsego County, seed-starting indoors generally runs from mid-February through early May. At this workshop, attendees will learn what to start and when, as well as the best practices for success. Bring your own seeds or use a limited supply that will be available; other supplies will be provided.

The workshop is $10.00 per person, payable at the door. The fee includes all materials and handouts. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To register, please visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events or call (607) 547-2536.

Program Focus Is Adult Guardianship

COOPERSTOWN—The basics of adult guardianships will be taught at a free program on Tuesday, February 28 from 4-5 p.m. at the Supreme Court Law Library. This “Lawyer in the Library” program offering will be presented by Susan Lettis, Esq., associate attorney for the New York State Supreme Court Mental Hygiene Legal Service. Ms. Lettis will discuss the basics of how to ask the court to appoint a legal guardian with the authority to help an incapacitated adult manage their personal needs and/or property, such as paying bills, organizing finances, applying for benefits, making healthcare choices, and other, similar decisions. The Supreme Court Law Library is located at 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. For further information, call Chris Lund at (607) 240-4310 or e-mail clund@nycourts.gov.

Skills Taught for Successful Aging

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Office for the Aging has announced a five-part Tuesday presentation series, “Planning for Successful Aging.” All sessions begin at 4 p.m. in the Emergency Services Classroom in The Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown.

The series kicks off on Tuesday, February 21 with “Funeral Pre-planning,” hosted by the Leatherstocking Chapter of the New York State Funeral Directors Association. On February 28, the Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York will present “Importance of Establishing Advanced Directives,” followed by “How to Have the Hard Talk with Loved Ones” hosted by Helios Care on March 7. The Alzheimer’s Association and Office for the Aging will discuss “Programs Available to Age in Place at Home” on March 14. Rounding out the series on March 21, the Coutlee Law Office will give instruction on “Estate Planning.” Registration is required. For more information and to register, call (607) 547-4232 or e-mail nyconnects@otsegocounty.com

‘Dear Elizabeth’ Read is Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum will present a dramatic reading of “Dear Elizabeth: A Play in Letters from Elizabeth Bishop to Robert Lowell and Back Again” followed by a talkback. The program takes place on Saturday, February 18 at 2 p.m. in the FAM auditorium. Admission to the play reading is free with a suggested donation.

From playwright Sarah Ruhl, “Dear Elizabeth” is a moving, innovative play based on one of the greatest correspondences in literary history—the letters of Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop. From 1947 to 1977, Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop exchanged more than 400 letters.

As innovative as it is moving, “Dear Elizabeth” gives voice to a conversation that lived mostly in writing, illuminating some of the finest poems of the 20th century and the minds that produced them. The reading features Danielle and Michael Henrici as Bishop and Lowell.

The play reading will be followed by a talkback with Thomas Travisano, the principal editor of “Words in Air: The Complete Correspondence Between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell,” upon which Sarah Ruhl’s play is based. The talkback will be moderated by Robert Huddleston, professor of writing at New York University.

“Dear Elizabeth” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com. Fenimore Art Museum is located at 5798 State Route 80, less than one mile from the center of Cooperstown. For more information, visit fenimoreart.org.

Deadline March 1 for Internships

COOPERSTOWN—The New York Press Association Foundation provides paid summer internships for college journalism students who are accepted into the multi-week program.

Students interested in working this summer with Iron String Press—publisher of “The Freeman’s Journal,” “Hometown Oneonta,” and AllOtsego.com—should submit the application and other required materials directly to General Manager Darla M. Youngs at darlay@allotsego.com no later than March 1. The application can be found on page 2. Students who are accepted into the program will earn a net stipend of $2,600.00 for the internship.

Mill ExploreMore! Program Expanded

EAST MEREDITH—Hanford Mills Museum invites regional businesses and organizations to participate in the 2023 Explore More! Collaborative Partner Program.

Explore More! was launched in the summer of 2021 through various funding sources to support the promotion of regional assets. As part of the program, a section of the hanfordmills.org website was dedicated to enhance visibility of partners in order to become a meaningful area resource for community members, business partners and tourism guests.

The ExploreMore! program provides information about “more” things to do throughout the region: places to visit and things to see; where to find food and provisions; and local treasures for retail shopping. In 2022, calendar event promotions were added to the program. In 2023, the program is continuing through the fiscal sponsorship of Hanford Mills Museum, making it possible to offer the opportunity at no cost to participating partners. The program, now in its third year, continues to be administered by Susan O’Handley, Central NY Mobile Marketing, on behalf of Hanford Mills Museum.

New businesses and organizations can apply to participate via the Hanford Mills Museum website. It is requested that all new applications be submitted by March 15, so that new content can be incorporated into the website in time for spring and summer updates.

Hanford Mills Museum is located at 51 County Highway 12 in East Meredith.For more information, call (607) 278-5744.