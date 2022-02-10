Zeb the Horse

Say hello to Zeb, a Percheron working at The Farmers’ Museum in Cooperstown. He’s 28 in horse years — that’s 80 for us humans — and has been with the Museum since he was three (horse years). he’s more than 16 hands high, each hand equal to four inches, and weighs in at a svelte 1500 pounds. Bob Thompson, Associate Director of Agriculture and Facilities Support Services at the Farmers’ Museum, said Zeb is “pretty much retired now. He used to do wagon rides, plow the fields, and help cultivate the hops. He has arthritis but was a hard worker for a long time. Now he has a new job, he meets and greets all of our visitors! Everybody loves Zeb!”