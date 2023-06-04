Zoltick: In Response to Dr. Sternberg

Letter from Jerel Zoltick, MD FACC

There is strong justification for the FoxCare Fitness center to remain open. The benefits of preventative health that include exercise have been well documented in the medical literature. We get very excited about the new cardiac technologies: aggressive coronary angioplasty, non-surgical management of abnormal structural cardiovascular conditions and arrhythmia control. These procedures are very expensive and are life preserving. However, preventative cardiovascular programs are relatively cheap and, over time, will reduce healthcare costs.

I have been involved in cardiovascular affairs for more than 40 years. Prior to coming to Bassett Healthcare, I was the cardiology consultant to the Office of the Surgeon General, US Army. I spent years dealing with all aspects of cardiac issues involving cardiovascular disease states, including coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, sudden cardiac death and various aspects of adult congenital heart disease. I learned early on in my career that when healthcare costs rise, the first things terminated are preventative care programs. This is a mistake. Over time, programs such as exercise fitness, smoking cessation and weight control will have significant benefit to one’s health. These programs have the potential of reducing cardiovascular disease and, over time, will reduce the cost of healthcare.

If we were to use just the argument that healthcare costs are too high, we could shut down programs that are too expensive and are not being fully reimbursed; including some of the emergency room facilities, prime care facilities, inpatient rehab programs, etc. However, these programs are essential for the health of individuals that live in our community.

FoxCare Fitness has been used by many individuals of all ages. It is the premier fitness center in the Oneonta area. Many of my patents have been using the facility for a number of years. We should look at ways that the facility could be more cost effective. I strongly recommend that this unit be continued in order that fitness be part of an integrated health program for individuals in our community.

Jerel Zoltick, MD FACC

Cardiologist, Associate Chief of Cardiovascular Services,

Bassett Healthcare Network; Medical Director, Cardiac Rehabilitation Programs,

Bassett Healthcare Network