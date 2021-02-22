By: Jim Kevlin  02/22/2021  2:28 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsZoom Town Hall Meeting Planned By Congressman

Zoom Town Hall Meeting Planned By Congressman

 02/22/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Zoom Town Hall Meeting

Planned By Congressman

Delgado To Brief Public On COVID Relief

Congressman Delgado

Otsego County’s congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, will host a telephone “town hall” meeting via Zoom at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.

He will brief attendees on the House’s COVID-19 relief package, which he said would deliver an estimated total of more than $400 million in direct federal funding to counties, towns, and villages across the 19th District.  He will also answer questions from the public.

Participate, dial (855) 905-3295 to join the town hall, or view by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *