Zoom Town Hall Meeting Planned By Congressman

Delgado To Brief Public On COVID Relief

Otsego County’s congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, will host a telephone “town hall” meeting via Zoom at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.

He will brief attendees on the House’s COVID-19 relief package, which he said would deliver an estimated total of more than $400 million in direct federal funding to counties, towns, and villages across the 19th District. He will also answer questions from the public.

Participate, dial (855) 905-3295 to join the town hall, or view by clicking here.