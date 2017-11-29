Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › ‘A Christmas Carol’ This Weekend At OHS ‘A Christmas Carol’ This Weekend At OHS 11/28/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People ‘A Christmas Carol’ This Weekend At OHS The Ghosts of Christmas Past (Ella Pawkett) Future (David Lincoln) and Present (Mikhail Griffiths) loom over Scrooge (Katie Capra) in hopes of saving her soul in Oneonta High School’s production of Charles Dickens’ immortal tale, “A Christmas Carol,” adapted for the stage by Lynn Stevens. The show runs 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in the Belden Auditorium. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related