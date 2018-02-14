Becker, Boden Leave Village Board Races

Tillapaugh Unopposed For Mayor;

3 Run For 2 Openings For Trustee

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Two candidates for Village Board in the March 20 election – Jon Becker for mayor and Art Boden for trustee – have left the race.

Both have signed the “certificates of declination” required after receiving a party endorsement, according to Village Administrator Teri Barown, who oversees village elections.

With yesterday the deadline for submitting petitions to run as an independent, that means Deputy Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch, a Democrat, will be unopposed for mayor.

Republican nominee Fred Schneider remains in the race for trustee, meaning he will be facing incumbent Democrats Cindy Falk and Jim Dean to fill two vacant seats.

Becker, Boden and Schneider were nominated in the Jan. 30 Republican caucus at Village Hall. The day before, village Democrats caucused in the Village Hall ballroom and nominated Tillapaugh, Falk and Dean.

