Common Council Approves $25,000 For Artspace Survey 05/15/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Common Council Approves $25,000 For Artspace Survey Though initially concerned that the city wouldn't get their money's worth, Council member Michele Frazier, First Ward, joined the unanimous vote to give SUNY Oneonta the $25,000 technical assistant grant, through the DRI to bring Artspace to survey the city as a possible site for affordable living and studio space for artists. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) For Full Story, See This Week's Hometown Oneonta, On Newsstands Wednesday Afternoon