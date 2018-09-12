Dottie Brodrick, 76; Operated 2 Busy Bee Flower Shops

MORRIS – Dorothy “Dottie” F. Brodrick, 76, who operated Busy Bee Flower Shops in Morris and New Berlin, passed away on September 6, 2018, at her daughter’s home in Longmeadow, Mass., after a valiant battle with cancer.

Dorothy was born in Johnson City on Oct. 15, 1941, the daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Shuba) Florko.

Over the course of her life Dottie had three very different careers: a home economics teacher, a florist, and a nurse. She operated both Busy Bees. And at the time of her retirement she was the Director of Nursing at the East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center in Massachusetts. In addition to her formal careers, Dottie was a wonderful mother, superior grandmother, fabulous sister and a friend to all.

Dottie graduated from SUNY Oneonta, was a founding member of Pi Delta Chi, and was active in the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. She was also an active member of every Roman Catholic Church where she lived be it the Binghamton Area, Otsego County or in Springfield, Mass.. She enjoyed baking, floral arranging, gardening, tile cutting, and sewing. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s sporting events and bake sugar cookies for the athletes. Dottie shared her baking skills with her grandchildren who will carry on her traditions, especially homemade donut holes and gingerbread house building and decorating.

Dottie is survived by her children John Brodrick of Germantown, Md.; Erin (Tim) Quirk of Longmeadow, Mass.; and Shannon (Don) Bell of Bernhards Bay; her grandchildren Lindsey, Christy, and Jack Brodrick, Drew and Allyson Quirk, and Samantha and Hayley Bell; and sister Elaine Chriscoe of Boca Raton, Fla. Also surviving are several dear cousins and family friends. Dorothy was predeceased by her ex-husband John Brodrick, Sr.

Calling hours will be from 3-7 pm on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 at the Johnston Funeral Home in Morris, NY. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 8, 2018 at Holy Cross Church in Morris.

The family is forever grateful for hospice services and Dorothy’s caregivers, especially Diahann, Ellen, Alena, Emily, Soraya, and Marlee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy’s name to: Spectrum Hospice, 770 Converse Street, Longmeadow, MA 01106 or Catskill Area Hospice, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston Funeral Home of Morris. Online condolences may be made at www.johnstonfh.com.

